Leaked! 2018 Wrangler Grille First Look The first images of the 2018 Wrangler’s Grille have been leaked, showing a nice design departure from the JK’s grille. Originally reported on by the folks over at JL Wrangler Forums, the new JL grille is a more condensed, simpler version of the outgoing JK’s grille.



Photos of the grille were leaked directly to JL Wrangler Forums from an anonymous source who is allegedly a sheet metal fabricator. While this may be somewhat hard to confirm, the leaked grille seems to match up and back earlier design leaks and spy photos of the 2018 Wrangler’s front end.



2018 Wrangler Grille Design Highlights include major changes and difference of the new JL Wrangler grille are: No “Jeep” name/badging anywhere on the grille, No turn signals in the grille, widened 7-slot design with slight bend in each slatand recessed headlights that encroach in on the slats/slots of the design.



While these are all relatively minor changes, they collectively work together to give the 2018 Wrangler a fresh face that draws upon past Jeep designs and mixes it with contemporary styling cues.



JL Wrangler Forums have also revised a past rendering to show what the new 2018 JL may look like with this new grille shaping the overall look of the front end (which is pictured above.



These images of the JL Wrangler’s grille join the other leaked parts and images of the 2018 Wrangler such as the ’18 Wrangler’s hood that was leaked not long ago, helping to build a much larger picture of what we can expect from the next generation redesign. At this rate, we will have seen every single part of the new Wrangler before seeing it unveiled, which is supposedly going to happen in September.



The internet has been melting with concerns about the recent design, with photos of the Jeep Wrangler Clone built in China being thought to be the new JL design, these are totally false, this is the final production version of the Beijing Auto BJ40, it debuted in 2013 Guangzhou Auto Show.



What are your thoughts on the new design of the 2018 Wrangler’s Grille? Does this fall flat or is it a welcomed redesign of an iconic front end? Comment your thoughts below!



